While being sick during the holidays is never fun, the timing of school systems letting out for the Christmas/New Year's holidays could not have been better as seasonal influenza (flu) activity in Georgia and the rest of the nation has been elevated for five weeks and continues to increase.
Fayette County and Jackson County schools had to close campuses early due to flu outbreaks.
Jackson County's six elementary schools closed Dec. 19, one day short of the holiday break, because an outbreak of the flu has affected a significant number of students and staff.
And Crabapple Lane Elementary in Fayette County reported 40 confirmed cases of the flu on Dec. 16 along with a total of 100 absences.
Butts County has been lucky so far that none of its schools have had to close due to flu outbreaks, but Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said two schools did have more absences than normal.
"It's hard to say how many cases of diagnosed flu we've had," Simpson said on Dec. 19. "We have experienced a surge in absences at a couple of schools. Stark Elementary School and Henderson Middle School in particular have experienced a drastic increase in absences this week. Fortunately, we have been able to keep staff in place to maintain operations. We are watching it closely and will plan to do some deep cleaning over the holidays."
Each year from October to mid-May, Georgia's Department of Public Health tracks flu activity throughout the state and reports the findings in the Georgia Weekly Influenza Report. Along with other surveillance components, influenza-like illness is tracked with the help of volunteer sentinel providers (private providers, occupational health providers, student health clinics and emergency departments) as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) ILINet program.
While each individual case of influenza is not reportable to health authorities, they monitor flu activity by watching the percent of doctors' visits that are for "influenza-like illness" (fever in excess of 100º F and cough and/or sore throat). When these doctors’ visits for "influenza-like illnesses" begin to increase compared to baseline levels, They suspect that influenza is active in an area. Baseline levels are considered to be 0-3%.
According to the Georgia Department of Heath's week 49 influenza report (Dec. 1-7), regional hospitals, doctors offices and other medical facilities reported a substantial increase in outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms at a rate higher than the national average. A total of 4,366 people visited their doctor for flu-like symptoms with the majority, 1,461, being under the age of 4.
Since flu season began on Sept. 29, there have been 204 hospitalizations, 14 outbreaks and two deaths due to flu-related symptoms. One of those deaths occurred in week 49.
The CDC recognizes the signs and symptoms of the flu as:
• Fever (100 degrees F or greater), however, not everyone will have a fever.
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Headache
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Fatigue (very tired)
• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
School systems follow the CDC's recommended enhanced cleaning guidelines for both school buildings and buses. Parents are also asked to follow guidelines to reduce the spread of germs. These include;
• Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
• Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
• Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
• If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
• If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
The Butts County Health Department reminds the community that it is not too late to get a flu shot. Call them at 770-509-2230 to set up an appointment for a flu shot.