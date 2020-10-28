Due to projected cold temperatures Sunday morning, Nov. 1, the 9 a.m. special service featuring Dr. Ed Hoard and Judy Yielding has been moved to the Idlewilde Events Center at Indian Springs State Park because it has heat. It was originally set for the Indian Springs Amphitheater.
Dr. Hoard will be preaching and Yielding will be playing wonderful old gospel hymns on the piano. Seats will be spread out for 6 feet social distancing and masks are encouraged. The service will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m., giving participants time to get to their own churches for 11 a.m. services.
All tax-deductible donations will be used for upkeep of The Indian Springs Chapel, which is usually used for these services. For more information, call 770-775-5350.
