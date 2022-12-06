The 7th Annual Historical Society Holiday Extravaganza featured A Christmas Tour of Homes, a visit from Santa, the Lighting of the Lights in the Village, and a musical feast from Butts County school children.
Hundreds met at the Village Amphitheater to listen to the Jackson Elementary Chorus, the Daughtry Hand Bells, the Stark Elementary Chorus, and the Henderson Band. Special groups of percussionists also performed.
Historical Society President Frankie Willis said, “Our mission is to preserve and promote Butts County History and to educate our community. The Tour of Homes is not just historic homes, but other historic sites are open for touring as well, from the hotel to the Butts County Courthouse. We think the tour brings the community together at Christmas time as well. We coordinate with the Chamber about the parade and try to be a part of the Christmas Kick off weekend.”
This year visitors came from Macon, Henry County, and Zebulon as well as Jackson and the Lake Area.
