The 7th Annual Historical Society Holiday Extravaganza featured A Christmas Tour of Homes, a visit from Santa, the Lighting of the Lights in the Village, and a musical feast from Butts County school children.

Hundreds met at the Village Amphitheater to listen to the Jackson Elementary Chorus, the Daughtry Hand Bells, the Stark Elementary Chorus, and the Henderson Band. Special groups of percussionists also performed.

