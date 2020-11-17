The Butts County Historical Society’s annual Holiday Extravaganza Historic Tour of Homes in the Village at Indian Springs will be Dec. 5-6, from 1-5 p.m. each day. The Lighting of the Lights in the Village will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The tour will include many homes and historic sites (all circa 1823-1913) such as the Indian Springs Hotel and Chapel, the McMichael, Holloway, and Hoard House, Indian Springs Resort, Idlewilde at Indian Springs State park, the newly added Browning Barn, and many more.
Bring your family and enjoy the shops, restaurant, gardens, and museums. Visit Dauset Trails and Indian Springs State Park. Stay in a luxurious cottage for the weekend and get away for the holidays!
Tickets are only $15, and the proceeds will be used for the historic Flovilla Schoolhouse Dinner Theater (ca 1885) restoration, which is also on the tour!
Tickets and maps are available in advance or on the ‘day of’ from any Historical Society members, or at The Big Chief Country Store, 1834 Hwy. 42 South, Flovilla. You can call 770-775-5350 and tickets and a map will be held at “Will Call.”
For more information, visit www.TheVillageAtIndianSprings.com, or www.ButtsCountyHistoricalSocietyInc.org.
