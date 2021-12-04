If you are a frequent visitor to the city of Jackson’s cemetery, you may have noticed someone working in the historic section.
In recent years, the city has been making significant improvements at the City Cemetery located at 485 West College Street. Several damaged trees have been removed, other trees trimmed and over 20 evergreen trees have been planted, creating a natural border on the north side. The brick lattice work fence has been repaired, as has the chain link fence and the wrought iron gate has been powder coated just to name a few of the improvements.
Certainly, the ancestors of those buried in the historic section want their loved ones remembered. When memory lives, the departed live. The City Cemetery holds many memories and interesting artifacts as well. Did you know that a tree stump monument means “a life cut short?” Or that the tall, four-sided monuments are called obelisks? Or that an angel monument indicates day of judgement, resurrection and entry into heaven? All of these and more are present in the City Cemetery, with graves dating back to the early 1800’s. Many of these monuments have been abandoned and are in need of repair.
“One of city employee Joy Wedemeier’s several responsibilities is serving as the city’s cemetery manager,” said mayor Kay Pippin, “and we are very fortunate that Joy takes this responsibility so seriously and with such respect and appreciation for our cemeteries.
“Joy not only administers the selling of grave sites, record keeping for the over 5,000 graves in the city cemetery, but also maintenance of the cemeteries, and she does it all with passion and pride.”
Thanks to a recommendation from Wedemeier, the city of Jackson contracted with Tim Cook of Thomaston to clean, repair and restore the abandoned historical monuments in the City Cemetery. Cook’s “day job” is Athletic Director at Upson-Lee Middle School, where he has been a Upson County Board of Education employee for the last 35 years. Cook started cemetery restoration work eight years ago and has since restored over 1,200 monuments throughout Georgia and Florida. Several monuments in the City Cemetery have been restored and the restoration will continue for several weeks.
Jackson resident Hazel Newman has family buried in the City Cemetery and is appreciative of the city’s maintenance and beautification.
“Cemeteries urge us to think about the lives that have been lived, in all their richness and mystery, and the lives we lead,” said Newman, “The physical space, the tombstones, monuments and mausoleum satisfy a deeper need to remember and honor the past and remind us that our life’s moment is only provisional.”
