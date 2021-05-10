After a two-year process, the Butts County Board of Commissioners hosted a reopening and dedication ceremony May 7 of the historic Butts County Courthouse. Using more than $2 million in SPLOST funding approved by voters in 2017, the ground floor and first floor of the courthouse were totally renovated with a new electrical system, new plumbing, heating and air conditioning, a fire suppression system, and either restored or fabricated historical woodwork, windows and doors.
Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer, who oversaw the restoration project for the 123-year-old building, said during remarks at the ceremony that a 2015 grand jury had stated that "while the outside of the building is attractive in appearance, the interior of the courthouse is an embarrassment to the county." Brewer told those who had gathered for the reopening that he would be happy to report to the 2015 grand jury that "the historic courthouse is once again the pride of Butts County."
Butts County Board of Commissioners Chairman Joe Brown opened the ceremony by noting that the courthouse was built in 1898 at a cost of about $25,000, and was used by the county until 2006, and by the courts until 2019. He said the major phase in the renovation and restoration of the building was paid for by SPLOST and thanked everyone who contributed.
"I want to thank all of the people of the county and all the travelers up and down I-75 for helping to pay for this," Brown said. "This is the way that we as commissioners can do projects like this and not put the heavy burden on our taxpayers."
Commission Vice-Chair Keith Douglas gave an invocation and led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, then Commissioner Ken Rivers recognized many current and former officials in the crowd.
"This is a beautiful old building and it is so good to see it brought back to its glory," Rivers said. "This building had outgrown its use as a courthouse and could no longer be used for court. It has a long list of people who came up with a new list of uses for this courthouse, so it can live on."
Rivers recognized former District Attorney Richard Milan and current D.A. Jonathan Adams, former Commissioner Fred Head, former Probate Judge Vickie Johnston and current Judge Betsy Biles, former Sheriff Gene Pope, Superior Court Judge William Fears, Clerk of Courts Morgan Ward, County Manager Brad Johnson, and State Reps. Clint Crowe and Susan Holmes.
Brewer then gave a brief history of the project.
"When we closed the building down and ended its life as a courthouse on Aug. 7, 2019, the building was still beautiful, but it was old, tired and desperately in need of help," Brewer said. "Much of the electrical system still being used on a daily basis was the original knob and tube wiring, plumbing was damaged and leaking, the boiler heating system was inefficient and difficult to manage, and the lack of air conditioning and humidity control was contributing to an inferior working condition that was less than ideal. The elevator could only hold one person, and the basement was little more than a dungeon. County commissioners struggled with money issues and financially strained attempts to modernize the building decades ago began to show the wear and tear."
"The county took notice of these things and began formulating a plan," he continued. "They held town hall meetings to talk about the future of the courthouse, did condition assessments and started looking at funding options, all of which culminated in the decision by the current board of commissioners to put the most current needs of restoring this building on the SPLOST ballot, and it passed by an overwhelming percentage in the county. With bonded funding in place, there was enough money to completely restore the ground floor and the main level of the courthouse, and to remove all of the non-original components that had been added onto the building over the years, and to prepare the upper floor for a future phase so that when it's time comes, we can quickly put it in the condition that we have this floor.
"The original materials were restored wherever it was possible, and were fabricated whenever it became necessary," Brewer said. "The beautiful nine-foot doors and transoms were fabricated from photographs we found of the building before those doors were taken down in the 1960's. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Sheriff Gary Long and the Sheriff's Office for making those doors possible.
"Virtually no part of this building has not been studied, assessed, and touched by workers, craftsmen, and historical experts, and today I'm proud to report to the grand jury of 2015 that the historic courthouse is once again the pride of Butts County."
The building will now be used as offices for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, Butts County Development Authority, Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts, and the Butts County Historical Society.
The architects on the project, David Steele and Sarah Pitts of Lord Aeck Sargent Architects, and the representatives of Garbutt Construction, Project Manager Michael Brent and Project Superintendent Austin Dibble, were recognized. Brewer also thanked County Facilities Director Stewart Cawthon and his team, and the inmates building group provided by the Sheriff's office for their help.
Commissioner Russ Crumbley, who grew up in Butts County and is the only current serving commissioner who was on the BOC when it still met in the courthouse, talked about how the courthouse was when he was growing up. He said the courthouse held the Sheriff's Office, and had a police booth out on the front lawn.
"Back in the day, we had a Sheriff's Office with one deputy," Crumbley said. "My daddy was a Sheriff's deputy. It was kind of like Mayberry with Barney Fife and Andy Griffith. We used to have the police booth out on the lawn. We didn't have 911 or dispatch. All the calls came in there and when they got a call, they'd get out of here."
Other offices in the building back then included the Tax Commissioner, School Superintendent, Board of Commissioners, Clerk of Courts, Probate Court, County Treasurer, County Extension Office, Tax Assessors, and USDA office.
The ceremony ended with the representatives of Lord Aeck Sargent and Garbutt Construction unveiling a new bronze plaque commemorating the reopening of the courthouse, and with Commissioner Robert Henderson giving a blessing. Visitors were then invited to tour the ground and first floors.
