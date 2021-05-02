Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 will be busy times on the square in Jackson with the opening ceremony for and tours of the restored Historic Butts County Courthouse on Friday, the 24th Annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival on the courthouse grounds on the square on Saturday, and the annual Jackson Presbyterian Spring Fling on the church grounds two blocks north of the square on Saturday.
Historic Butts County Courthouse
The Butts County community is invited to attend the opening ceremony and go on a tour of the recently restored Historic Butts County Courthouse, which now houses the Visitor’s Center, Development Authority, Arts Council and Historical Society headquarters.
The ceremony will be held in the main level near the front interior staircase at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
The SPLOST-funded restoration project included a complete renovation and restoration of the ground floor and main floor, as well as a total replacement of the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and climate control systems on all levels. The upper floor has also had all non-original materials removed and is prepared for restoration in a future phase.
The county has also learned that the courthouse project was announced as the winner of the “Build Georgia Award” this month from the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, which celebrates projects demonstrating construction excellence in our state and we will celebrate this accomplishment as well.
Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival
The 24th annual Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This year’s festival will be held on the square in downtown Jackson. This is a unique opportunity to meet award winning artists and purchase original artwork. Artists are coming from as far away as Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina for the festival In addition, the Butts County School System will have its Students Art Show during the festival.
Confirmed artists for Fine Arts Festival:
• Kathrine Allen - mixed media
• Barnesville Wood Turner - turned wood
• Michael Bryant - photography
• Christopher Carpentino - jewelry
• James Daniels - photography
• Stacy Deline - metal jewelry
• Jeanne Flint - sterling silver jewelry/mixed media
• Fred Goodrum - folk art/acrylics
• Barry Gregg - whimsical clay
• Krysta Harris - photography
• Ellen King - painting: oils/acrylics
• Michelle Mardis - painting: impressionism with abstraction, contemporary vintage/acrylic/oil
• Parry Moss, blown glass
• Kyle Osvog, clay
• Tami Scheur, acrylics/watercolor
• Jeanne Trammell, acrylics and oils
• Nancy Pfennighaus, pottery/clay
• Jim Weber, pottery
• Scott Coleman's Beautiful Art
The Fine Arts Festival is sponsored by the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts.
Jackson Presbyterian Spring Fling
Jackson Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Spring Fling Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the church grounds. There will be 40 vendors displaying arts, crafts, and plants for sale. Jackson Presbyterian is located at 240 North Oak Street in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.