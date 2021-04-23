The Butts County community is invited to attend the opening ceremony and go on a tour of the recently restored Historic Butts County Courthouse, which now houses the Visitor’s Center, Development Authority, Arts Council and Historical Society headquarters.
The ceremony will be held in the main level near the front interior staircase at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7.
The courthouse was designed in the High Victorian style by Bruce & Morgan. It was constructed in 1898 by J.H. McKenzie & Son. and was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1980. In 2019, courthouse functions ceased in the building and renovations began in order.
The SPLOST-funded restoration project included a complete renovation and restoration of the ground floor and main floor, as well as a total replacement of the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and climate control systems on all levels. The upper floor has also had all non-original materials removed and is prepared for restoration in a future phase.
The county has also learned that the courthouse project was announced as the winner of the “Build Georgia Award” this month from the Associated General Contractors of Georgia, which celebrates projects demonstrating construction excellence in our state and we will celebrate this accomplishment as well.
