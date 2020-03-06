MONTICELLO - Saturday, Mar. 7 a $530,000 Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance contract begins on State Route (SR) 16 from Monticello west to the Butts County line.
Crews will complete marked asphalt patching first, followed by crack sealing and new striping for 20 total lane miles on SR 16. Work hours are restricted from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the downtown locations near local schools. Hours are unrestricted outside of that mile and a half area.
Also, this contract will do the same work to SR 212 from its intersection with SR 16 northwest toward the Newton County line totaling 24 lane miles. The school day restrictions in the city area will mirror the aforementioned times for SR 212 work.
