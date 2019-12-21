Gordon State College’s men’s basketball team split a pair of games this week on a two-game swing to Florida.
GSC dropped the first game 83-73 to Hillsborough Community College on Wednesday, but rebounded with a 64-61 win over St. Petersburg College on Thursday.
With the 1-1 road trip, GSC is now 2-6 overall this season.
On Wednesday, GSC took a 41-37 halftime lead against Hillsborough CC, but the Hawks (8-7) outscored the Highlanders 46-32 in the second half to secure the 10-point victory.
Sophomore Eleik Bowles (Savannah/Sol C. Johnson HS) led GSC with 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field and pulled down four rebounds.
Sophomore Caleb Towns (Loganville/Loganville Christian Academy) added 12 points, six rebounds and three assists while sophomore Tristan Harper (Columbus/Columbus HS) came off the bench to also score 12 points, including 10-for-12 from the free throw line.
Sophomore Shamarie McLeod (Snellville/Shiloh HS) had 10 points and six rebounds as GSC had four players score in double-figures for the contest.
On Thursday, GSC once again took a four-point lead at the half as the Highlanders built a 30-26 advantage over St. Petersburg College. But this time, GSC held on in the second half for the three-point victory over the Titans (7-8) and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Sophomore Nate Lee (Sharpsburg/Northgate HS) led GSC with 19 points and six rebounds while sophomore JT Mumber (Rome/Darlington School) added 13 points for the Highlanders.
Bowles chipped in 11 points and sophomore Mandarius Dickerson (Atlanta/Collins Hill HS) had 10 for the Highlanders.
GSC is back in action on December 28-29 as the Highlanders head to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Tallahassee Classic. GSC will take on Pensacola State College on Dec. 28 and Tallahassee Community College on Dec. 29.