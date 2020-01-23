Down by 12 points at halftime and as many as 19 in the second half, Gordon State College put together a big second half rally before falling short as Georgia Highlands College pulled out an 81-76 win in Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) men's basketball action Jan. 22.
GSC (5-12 overall, 3-4 GCAA) trailed 45-33 at halftime and then fell behind by 19 points midway through the second half, due primarily to a pressure defense by GHC that eventually led to 18 turnovers by the Highlanders in the game.
But GSC began to chip away in the final 10 minutes and when Caleb Townsdrained a three-pointer with under a minute to play, GHC's lead was down to 79-76.
Then GSC regained possession and had a chance to tie the game, but the 18th and final turnover of the night doomed the Highlanders.
After GSC was forced to foul, GHC's Cahiem Brown made a pair of free throws for the final five-point margin of victory.
Tristan Harper led GSC with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Nate Lee had 17 points. Eleik Bowles added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Highlanders.
GHC's Trevin Wade led all scorers with 27 points on 11 of 18 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers.
GHC, which turned the ball over just five times in the contest, went 23-for-27 from the free throw line while GSC was 10-for-20.
GHC moved to 15-4 overall and maintained first place in the GCAA by improving to 6-0 in league play.
GSC is back on the court on January 29 when South Georgia Technical College comes to Barnesville for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.