FORSYTH - A high-speed chase that began on I-75 in Monroe County Saturday ended just north of the Locust Grove exit in Henry County with a crash that damaged five cars and slightly injured two state troopers.
The driver was arrested and four children, ranging in age from nine-weeks-old to 15 years old, were found uninjured in the suspect's car.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident began with a Monroe County deputy pulled the driver, later identified as Furquan Muhammad, over on I-75 north near Exit 185 in Forsyth for not having a tag.
When the deputy smelled marijuana, he asked the driver to step out of the car. Instead, Muhammad allegedly took off in the car, with the deputy in pursuit.
State troopers were notified of the chase and joined the pursuit when it passed their location at a high rate of speed. Troopers reported being able to see there were other passengers in the fleeing vehicle that appeared to be children.
The chase continued through Butts and Spalding counties into Henry County, with Muhammad driving recklessly. He finally struck a trooper’s patrol vehicle from the rear near mile marker 213, just north of the Locust Grove exit. The impact began a chain reaction crash involving the suspect's vehicle, three trooper patrol vehicles, and a Monroe County deputy's vehicle.
Neither Muhammad nor the children in his vehicle were injured, but two state troopers were transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital, where they were treated and released.
Muhammad was found to be wanted on a felony probation violation out of Bibb County.
Butts County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist Monroe County in the investigation.
A search of Muhammad's vehicle allegedly found 10 ounces of suspected marijuana, multiple pills believed to be Xanax, a handgun, and $2,000 in cash.
Muhammad was arrested by Monroe County and charged with felony fleeing, four counts of reckless conduct, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container, and multiple traffic violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.