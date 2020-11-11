The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is notifying all residents around High Falls Lake that the lake level will be lowered approximately 2-3 feet between the dates of Dec. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021 to allow residents to perform dock repairs.
This notice will give residents ample time to make arrangements for boats during this time. This will also serve as a good time to make any necessary repairs to docks to maintain compliance with the maintenance requirements of dock permits. Any repairs to docks presently on the lake must be made within DNR specifications.
Any new construction, changes to a current permitted dock or docks that require more than a 50% rebuild will require a new permit and must be approved by the park before construction or repairs begin. Dock construction/maintenance specifications and permit applications can be obtained at the park office.
If you have any questions, please contact High Falls Resource Manager Taylor Geonis at 478-993-3053.
