Republican challenger Herschel Walker ran away with the vote in Butts County Tuesday against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in the runoff in the U.S. Senate race. With all five precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m., Walker had 71.35% of the Butts County vote compared to 28.65% for Warnock.
Walker carried all five precincts in the county.
There were 8,724 votes cast in Butts County, reflecting a 51.06% voter turnout.
In statewide results, Warnock was the projected winner at 10:35 p.m.
