McDONOUGH — A Henry County Police officer shot in the line of duty last week has succumbed to his injuries.
The Police Department posted the news on its Facebook page Nov. 8, stating that Officer Paramhans Desai had died at about 9:55 p.m. with his family by his side.
Desai, 38, is survived by his wife and two young children. The Police Department noted that Desai will continue to serve even after death by donating multiple organs. The department asked for continued prayers from the community. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.
A $30,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the man wanted in the Thursday, Nov. 4, shooting. Desai was allegedly shot by Jordan Jackson, 22, while responding to a domestic dispute call in McDonough near the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive.
Jackson fled the scene in a white 2016 Honda Civic with license plate RXF0384. Jackson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday night issued a Blue Alert for Jackson. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer and has not been apprehended. The suspect may be a serious threat to the public.
Desai joined the Henry County Police Department in October 2020. He is a 17-year veteran in law enforcement spending time at the Georgia Department of Corrections before joining the DeKalb County Police Department in October 2019.
Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jackson to call 911 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-957-9121.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.