If you want to play football, the Henderson Middle School Tigers want you! Head coach Brian Brannock is asking any rising 7th or 8th grade student interested in playing football - who did not play last year - to contact him through his school email address: brian.brannock@bcssk12.org.
Henderson Tigers looking for a few good football players
Larry Stanford
