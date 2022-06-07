The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust (HSAAT) Board and Finance Committee decided that it was time to honor those who have pitched in and helped HSAAT to accomplish the two major goals set in 2018 of raising the first $100,000 and acquiring the Henderson property from the Butts County School System. So those who donated funds and those who attended meetings and those who contributed in kind services were honored on Thursday, May 19, at the Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) Annex Events Center. The event was co-sponsored by HSAAT and CGEMC.
“You helped HSAAT establish credibility and trust both with ourselves and with the Butts Community,” Rev. Charlie Barlow, Sr., HSAAT president and board chair, told the donors and supporters, “by taking responsibility for the results (raising $100,000 and acquiring the property for less than $100,000), expecting to win with positive self-expectancy, confidence, optimism, and just plain faith, and finishing strong! Thank you!”
The following groups were honored:
♦ Tributes to those who are deceased, who are interceding for HSAAT from above, the late: Dr. Patricia Benton, Ms. Joy Benton Jenrette , Ms. Margret McCormick, Deacon Chester Adams, Deacon Moses Eusery.
♦ HSAAT Donor Appreciation Planning Committee: Ms. Betty Thurman, Ms. Linda Bradford, Ms. Dorothy Adams, Ms. Edna Head, Ms. Nell Johnson, Ms. Beverly Huckabee, Rev. Charlie Barlow, Sr.
♦ HSAAT Founders: Rev. Charlie Barlow, Sr.- Business Owner, Corporate Executive (Retired), Dr. Patricia Benton — Medical Doctor, Ms. Margret McCormick — Former Principal Henderson MS, ∙ Mr. Arthur White — Chief Deputy Sheriff, Rev. Eddie Travis — County Commissioner (Retired), Pastor, Rev. R. L. Henderson — County Commissioner, Business Owner, Pastor, Mr. Fred Head — Warden/Former County Commissioner, Mr. Jimmy McCormick — Architect, ∙ Mr. Charlie Barlow, Jr. — Education Consultant, CEO SOSSI, Ms. Patrice Holton Barlow — Curriculum Developer, COO.
♦ HSAAT Board of Directors and Finance Committee Board Members: Rev. Charlie Barlow Sr. (Chair), Ms. Ella Allen (Vice-Chair), Mr. Eddie Travis, Mr. Jimmy McCormick, Mr. Harvey Norris, Ms. Ozinnia Outland, Mr. Charles McElhaney, Ms. Betty Thurman, Mr. Bob White, Rev. Dee Sidney, Ms. Cassandra Eusery Knight, Ms. Lenita M. Benton, Ms. Dorothy Adams, Ms. Edna Head (Board Secretary), Ms. Veronica Smith (Asst. Board Secretary), Board Finance Committee: Mr. Eddie Travis (Chair), Ms. Betty Thurman (Vice-Chair), Ms. Dorothy Adams, Treasurer, Mr. Jessie Duffey Asst. Treasurer, Ms. Rachael Dumas, Financial Secretary, Ms. Nell Ford, Consultant, Ms. Linda Bradford, Consultant, Ms. Bobbie Travis.
♦ HSAAT Ambassadors, donor members, and general contributors ($2-$149), and those who provided significant in-kind services: Willie Colvin, Elnora Daughtery, Mayor Carlos Duffey, Larry Fears, Betty Goodrum, Lee and Ruby Roberts, Linda Thurman, Mary Thurman, Tonia Watts, Lakunia Willis, Lester Clark, Keith Douglas, Larry Evans, Edna Head, Cassandra Knight, Gayle Lawrence, James Morgan, James McCormick, Evelyn O’Neal, Arthur Sims Sr and Jr., Kenneth Sims, Veronica Smith, Velma Weaver, Bob White Central Ga. EMC — Tina Kitchen and John Harkness, Vice President of Distribution.
♦ HSAAT Charter Member Donors ($150 — $499) ∙ Rev. Charlie Barlow, Sr., Shirley Barlow, Charlie Barlow, Jr., Linda Bradford, Betty Coleman, Vera Douglas, Jesse Duffey II, Naomi Duffey, Rachel Dumas, Nell Ford, Kenneth Grier, Beverly Huckabee., Chester and Debbie Shannon, Lewis Sims Funeral Home, Charles McElhaney, Arvis McCormick.
♦ NAACP, Jackson Butts County: Robert Henderson, Morris and Ann Phillips, Kay Pippin, Mary Smith, Dewayne Smith, Raynard Smith, Vicky Smith, Joel Stokes, Clara Sims, Eddie and Bobbie Travis, Jean Nutt Totten, Arthur White, Vivian Walker, Billy Woodard, Evonne Woodard, Ollie Woodard.
♦ HSAAT Charter Sustaining Member Donors ($500- $4,999): Dorothy Adams, Ella Allen, Butts Historical Society, Charlie and Colleen Brodie, Butts County Ushers Assoc. — Rev. Harvey Norris, ByrdGarland, Attorney — Amy Fletcher for Garland, Mamie Crawford, Jerome Foster, Friendship AME Church, Geraldine and Lee Henderson, Nathan Gordon, Hunter’s Cafe — Mary Williams, William Nesbit, Ozinnia Outland, Willie Oscar and Mary Taylor, Fred and Brenda Head, Macedonia Baptist Church, Curtis Taylor, Betty Thurman, United Bank of Jackson (Ronnie & Mrs. Burch), Rock Creek Baptist Church/Henderson & Sons — Linda Davis, Frankie Willis (Big Chief), Zion Baptist Church — Pastor Gibbs.
♦ HSAAT Charter Life Member Donors — ($5,000): Butts County School System — Mamie Crawford representing Millard Daniel, Central Ga. EMC Foundation — Jessie Duffey, Jones Petroleum/Jones Family Foundation — Bill Jones, SOSSI (Saving Our Sons & Sisters International) Charlie (Chuck) Barlow, Jr, Smith Welch Webb & White Attorneys At Law — Amy Fletcher representing, USAA/Tracy McKibben — Tametha Shepperd representing.
At the end of the program Rev. Barlow gave an update on the HSAAT’s vision, mission, journey, history and future. He stated that there are three phases of the Henderson Project: P
♦ Phase I — Fundraising and Property Acquisitions — Completed 2021/2022.
♦ Phase II — Fundraising and Property Restoration — To be completed 2022-2023.
♦ Phase III — Fundraising and Program Installation/Operations -To be Completed 2023-2024.
He also announced that the Henderson campus is now open for community use of the campus.
