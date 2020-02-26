In honor of Black History month, eighth-graders at Henderson Middle School participate in a Black History Museum each year. This annual event is enjoyed by parents, teachers, and the entire student body.
In mid-January, students of Georgia Studies teacher Aisha Holloway were given a list of notable African-American figures (both past and present). They researched the historical figure of their choice and spent weeks conducting an investigative study using books, multimedia, and online resources. Students were challenged to consider previously taught standards as well as upcoming standards as they connected their historical figure with the state of Georgia. They used information from their research to write, in the first person, a compelling speech highlighting the significance of their selected person.
Holloway said it is important for her as a teacher to help her students make connections between historical events and real-life experiences.
"I want the students actively engaged," she said. "I do not want an ambiguous lesson that they would soon forget, so a traditional lecture would not suffice. I knew with the creation of a living museum this would provide students with a more organic learning experience they would remember for a lifetime."
In preparation for the opening of the museum, students were challenged to memorize their speech (they had annotated note cards if they forgot their lines). And, they created a tri-fold presentation with innovative images, not just rudimentary computer displays, with additional information. Moreover, students provided their own costumes and props to enhance the authenticity of their portrayal.
