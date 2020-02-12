The Henderson Middle School Wrestling Team was recognized by the Butts County Board of Education during its meeting on Feb. 11.
As the father of a former wrestler, BOE Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson noted he knows wrestling is a difficult sport, both physically and emotionally.
“These students have to manage their weight every day and the spend all day on Saturdays competing in tournaments,” Simpson said.
This year’s team is led by coaches Kevin McGonigle and Travis Elrod with help from Meghan Walker. The team’s managers are seventh grade students Bella Lee and Layna Deraney.
This year’s eighth grade wrestlers are Nick DeCesare, Hudson Griffin, Carter Peisel and Princeton Radford.
This year’s seventh grade wrestlers are Haley Bradford, Chad Evans, Adrian Fish, Riley Hanson, Carson Lamb, Weston Raney, Brady Rhoden, Zane Walker, Waylan Witcher and Landon Wright.
This year’s sixth grade wrestlers are Sage Autry, Luke Bledsoe, Jake Buckholts, Catherine DeCesare, Lucas Mills, Trystan Myers, Zakk Peavy, Eli Pressley and Brandon Sokol.
