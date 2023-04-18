Tastingwater.jpeg

On March 24, Henderson Middle School sixth-graders visited The Village at Indian Springs. Members of the Butts County Historical Society greeted the students, they ate lunch at the Indian Springs Amphitheater, walked through the Whimsical Botanical Gardens and toured the Indian Springs Historical Hotel and Museum. Their visit ended with the students trying the mineral water from the springs at Indian Springs. Kaydance Gentle is shown taking her first taste, and likely last, taste of the Indian Springs’ famous healing water.

 Photo courtesy Butts County Chamber of Commerce

