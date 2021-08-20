Students at Henderson Middle School will stay home next week, Aug. 23-27, and use virtual learning, after a high number of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.
Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson emailed a letter to middle school parents Friday notifying them of the change.
“I am writing to inform you that we have made the decision to transition all students at Henderson Middle School to virtual learning for the next five school days effective at the end of classes today - August 20, 2021. Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27 will be virtual learning days for all HMS students,” Simpson wrote.
“We will plan to resume in-person learning on Monday, August 30. This decision only impacts Henderson Middle School. All other schools in the Butts County School System will continue to operate as currently scheduled.
“Eight staff members are currently under quarantine at Henderson Middle School. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain adequate staffing on campus. Additionally, we currently have 38 students in quarantine due to a positive test result along with 63 students who are in quarantine due to a direct exposure either on campus or away from school. A temporary transition to all virtual learning will allow our students and staff to recover and also limit the potential for continued transmission.
“Additionally, we will use this time to thoroughly disinfect all of our facilities at HMS. HMS staff members, who are able, will continue to report to campus and provide daily instruction through Google Classroom. Dr. Watkins and the HMS team will send out additional details soon regarding the instructional schedule.
“We will also provide instructions to students throughout the day today, so that they are prepared to attend class virtually beginning Monday. Decisions regarding extracurricular activities at HMS next week will be determined in the coming days.”
Dr. Simpson added that the school system is changing its quarantine protocols back to what they were last year as they remain responsive to changing circumstances.
“We have gone back to implementing a mandatory quarantine just to be more aggressive about slowing down transmission rates,” Simpson told the JPA Friday. “Knowing what we’ve seen occur at the middle school, we just felt like it was important to act out of an abundance of caution and to go back and be a little more proactive about limiting transmission if we can.”
“We will continue to ensure transparency in reporting current Covid-19 data on our website and by providing relevant notifications to our families,” Simpson continued in the email to parents. “It is imperative that we continue to work together to ensure we can preserve the opportunity to provide in-person learning. We ask all students, staff, and families to continue practicing healthy habits to help us minimize the transmission of COVID19. We will continue to encourage and strongly recommend the use of a face-covering while on the school bus and while indoors. In addition, we ask that students remain at home if they are sick. It is our sincere belief and hope that following this guidance will help us keep our schools open for in-person learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.