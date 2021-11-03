An anonymous threat sent out Tuesday night, Nov. 2 to a large number of Henderson Middle School students on social media site Snapchat led Butts County School System officials and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office to place the middle school on precautionary lockdown all day Wednesday, Nov. 3 and step up law enforcement presence on campus.
The threat writer said he or she was tired of Henderson “trying to tell me what to do and tell me how to do myself at school.” They stated on Nov. 3 at 10:45 a.m. they were going to shoot a number of students and staff.
Students receiving the message alerted their parents, who notified 911 and the school system Tuesday night. Butts County School System Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said they were alerted to the threat around 9:30 p.m.
“We immediately began the process of trying to investigate the matter,” he said Wednesday morning. “Of course, we immediately involved our local law enforcement officials. We ramped up security around our middle school out of an abundance of caution.
“Any time we have any perceived threat, we use our precautionary lockdown procedures. Essentially, we secure our campus and limit any unnecessary movement throughout the campus and be much more purposeful about how we move about the campus and keep all doors locked. But we’re going to continue teaching and learning. We’re going to be sure we have a heightened sense of awareness as we go about our day, but we are going to continue with the business of school.”
Simpson said their three priorities are safety, investigation, and communication.
“One, we want to make sure our students and staff are safe.
“Two, we want to investigate this matter and get to the bottom of it. We want to hold those individuals responsible for such reckless communication. We want to hold them accountable for this.
“And three, as we know more, we want to be as transparent as we can be about what we know.”
Unfortunately, at this time, what they know is not a tremendous amount.
“We’re working alongside investigators from the Sheriff’s Office to try to get to the bottom of it,” Simpson said. “This message was sent out via a social media platform known as SnapChat, and when a message goes out, shortly after someone opens the message, it disappears.
“It appears this message came from a anonymous or fake account. We’re working to interview as many people as we can who saw the actual message, not the screenshot, but the original message. And at the same time, we have to work the investigation through the internet, to try to see if there is any digital evidence that might lead us to the individual responsible.”
Meanwhile, students and staff at Henderson are coping as best they can.
“We’ve had as good a day as we can have at the middle school,” Simpson said. “We’re thankful for our law enforcement partners who have given of their time to come out and establish an additional presence on campus. We’ve had additional staff there to assist with school operations and making sure there is a strong presence there to reassure students they are safe and everything is okay. But we’re having school. We can’t allow these people who are doing these types of things to dictate when we can have school and when we can’t.”
