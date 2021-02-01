The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers basketball team added the second Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League (MGMSAL) crown to the school's trophy case last week, the first for 2021. The first MGMSAL title came back in October when the Lady Tigers softball team won the crown.
Viola Coley coached the Lady Tigers to a 9-2 season record. Seeded second in the tournament behind Upson-Lee, Henderson defeated ACE (Academy for Classical Education) in Macon in the semi-finals, while Monroe County upset Upson-Lee in the semi-finals.
In the championship game, Coley said her defense played an excellent game, with Trinity Tyson and Kylee Lawrence locking down the top of the key and causing Monroe to constantly turn the ball over as the Lady Tigers went on to win, 29-19.
Leading scorers were 8th grader Tocara Johnson with 15 points, 7th grader Lawrence with 9 points, and 8th graders Tyson and Layla Watts with 3 and 2 points, respectively.
"The Jackson High School girls basketball program has a talented group of young ladies coming to them next year," said Coley. "We will be losing six of our players to the high school. I look forward to watching them play at the next level."
Tigers
The HMS Tigers basketball team almost made it three titles for Henderson, but finished in second place in the MGMSAL.
It was the first year of coaching at Henderson for Jacob Bishop, and he liked what he saw out of his players as they finished the season 6-2.
"They won one game all last year," said Bishop. "This was a pretty much new crop of guys who hadn't played together before.
"It started off, we went down to Mary Persons and beat them by one point. That's when me and the other coaches started thinking we had a pretty good team," he said. "We started running through the season. We had a hiccup at Clifton Ridge where we had one player suspended and we lost by a point. We won the rest of our games after that."
Henderson lost to Upson-Lee last Thursday in the final game of the regular season. COVID-19 shut down the boys tournament, and Upson-Lee finished in second place.
