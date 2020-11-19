The Butts County Board of Education honored the Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers softball team at the BOE meeting on Nov. 10. The Lady Tigers, with head coach Ryan Duffey and assistant coaches Viola Coley and Tommy Watson, went 16-1 on the season and won the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League crown on Oct. 8. Present at the BOE meeting were Duffy, Coley and Watson, and players Kylee Lawrence, Rylei Biles, Paisley Ferguson, Abbigail Garner, Camden Biles, Tocara Johnson, Brianna Scott, Lyndzie Wheeler, Layla Watts, Hallie Havener, Alana Hosford, and Cassie Glover. Not present were players Caralina Gilroy, Jayden Myers, and Trinity Tyson. Congratulations Lady Tigers!
featured
Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers softball team honored by Butts County Board of Education
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Ray Sanchez and Taylor Romine, CNN
-
- 0
Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison for five-month sentence for college admissions scandal
- By Stella Chan and Amir Vera, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featured
- Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
- Updated
- 0
featured
- By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man and infant son found dead in car at Waffle House at Hwy. 36 and I-75
- Two die after tractor-trailer collision on I-75 in the early morning hours of Nov. 11
- MasterBrand Cabinets opening manufacturing/distribution hub in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs
- Governor Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions to Nov. 30
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Whitney Farmer named 2020 Jackson High Homecoming Queen; Gavin Glass named King
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Vote recount in Presidential race underway in Butts County
- Red Devils keep playoff hopes alive with 28-27 win over Mary Persons
- Dekalb County family, SWAT taunted by hackers through doorbell camera
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home makes living on the lake full time a gorgeous reality
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- PHOTOS: 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Best states for health care
- 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
- PHOTOS: Southeastern Railway Museum accepts former presidential train car of FDR
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- Doctors respond to 20 common concerns about the flu shot
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Nov. 16
Latest News
- Jackson receives $750,000 DCA grant check for Pepperton Village project
- Justice Blackwell leaves Georgia Supreme Court
- Butts County School System veterans honored by Jackson High School NJROTC and Board of Education
- Former Crisp County High School baseball coach charged with sexual assault
- Towaliga CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) swears in two volunteers
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in the Affordable Care Act case?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.