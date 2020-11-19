DSC_0027.JPG
Buy Now
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Butts County Board of Education honored the Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers softball team at the BOE meeting on Nov. 10. The Lady Tigers, with head coach Ryan Duffey and assistant coaches Viola Coley and Tommy Watson, went 16-1 on the season and won the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League crown on Oct. 8. Present at the BOE meeting were Duffy, Coley and Watson, and players Kylee Lawrence, Rylei Biles, Paisley Ferguson, Abbigail Garner, Camden Biles, Tocara Johnson, Brianna Scott, Lyndzie Wheeler, Layla Watts, Hallie Havener, Alana Hosford, and Cassie Glover. Not present were players Caralina Gilroy, Jayden Myers, and Trinity Tyson. Congratulations Lady Tigers!

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.