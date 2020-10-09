ZEBULON - The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers capped a 16-1 softball season by winning the Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League crown on Oct. 8 with a 5-3 win over Pike County Middle School in Zebulon.
The Lady Tigers, coached by Ryan Duffey, beat Mary Persons in the semi-finals on Tuesday, 9-1, then broke a fifth inning tie ballgame with Pike to win the title.
Henderson got on the board first in the championship game when Hallie Havener doubled to plate two runs in the top of the first. They added another run in the second inning on a Kylee Lawrence solo homerun to take a 3-1 lead, but Pike County tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run homerun.
In the top of the sixth, with two Lady Tigers on base, Briann Scott doubled to plate both runs and give Henderson the margin of victory it needed, 5-3.
Kylee Lawrence was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out 15. She got good backing from her teammates, as the Lady Tigers did not commit a single error. Havener made the most plays with 14.
Lawrence also led at the plate with two hits in three at bats, including the homerun.
