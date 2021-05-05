The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers soccer team came just one goal shy of winning the third Middle Georgia Middle School Athletic League (MGMSAL) title this year, falling to ACE (Academy of Classical Education) of Macon recently by a score of 1-0. It was the only goal scored against the Lady Tigers this year.
Last October, the Lady Tigers softball team collected the first MGMSAL title for this school year, and in February the Lady Tigers basketball team earned the second title.
Coach Viola Coley said her Lady Tigers had an amazing season in soccer.
"These ladies were offensively and defensively sound," she said. "The Lady Tigers went through the regular season undefeated with a record of 13-1-0 and zero goals were scored by the opposing teams. They are the MGMSAL Regular Season Champions.
Unfortunately, we came up short, ending the season as MGMSAL Runner-up after losing to ACE in penalty kicks (PK) after a tied championship game," Coley added. " This ended our season with a record of 16-1-1, with the first and only goal scored on our team coming in the title game."
The Henderson girls ended the season scoring a total of 94 goals, with 8th grader, Ansley Pritchard scoring 46 of the 94 goals.
Pritchard and seven other girls on the 19-member squad will be leaving Henderson this year, but plan to play for Jackson High School beginning next season.
"This group consists of the absolutely best defensive squad (Elicia Smith, Trinity Tyson, Zoe Lunsford, Alexis Campbell, and Lily Barnes), goalie (Katrina Suthard), left forward (Emma Delagarza) and striker (Ansley Pritchard)," Coley said. "This is great for Jackson High School. They will be adding phenomenal players to what is already an outstanding team. I see only great things happening with Coach Newman and JHS Lady Devils’ soccer program. I’m excited to watch these girls grow."
The Henderson Lady Tigers are:
8th Grade - Lilly Barnes, Alexis Campbell, Emma Delagarza, Zoe Lunsford, Anslie Pritchard, Elicia Smith, Katrina Suthard, Trinity Tyson; 7th Grade: Anslie Atkinson, Rylei Biles, Alana Hosford, Livie Vaughn, Taylor Wagers; 6th Grade: Kelsey Abercrombie, Lexi Batten, Hannah Hamby, Emily Howell, Courtney Johnson, Leanna Yates.
