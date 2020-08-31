HMS Lady Tigers - Morgan Co. Champs.jpg

Shown with their Morgan County Invitational 1st Place trophy are Lady Tigers (front row, left to right) Jayden Myers, Hallie Havener, Rylei Biles, Kylee Lawrence, Camden Biles, Caralina Gilroy, Abigail Garner, (back row, left to right) Head Coach Ryan Duffey, Alana Hosford, Paisley Ferguson, Trinity Tyson, Layla Watts, Cassie Glover, Lyndzie Wheeler, Bianna Scott, and Assistant Coach Tommy Watson. Not pictured: Assistant Coach Viola Coley.

 Special Photo

The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers softball team competed in the Morgan County Lady Dogs Invitational over the weekend by going 3-0 and defeating Morgan County, Habersham, and Carver. The Lady Tigers outscored their opponents 19-4 over the weekend. The Lady Tigers were led in the circle by Kylee Lawrence, who struck out 15 batters versus Morgan County. In game two,the duo of Trinity Tyson and Camden Biles led Henderson to an 11-3 victory over Habersham. In the championship game, Lawrence again dominated in the circle, striking out 12 batters in the game as the Lady Tigers defeated Carver 4-0 to win the invitational. Offensively, the Lady Tigers were led by Layla Watts, Cassie Glover, and Trinity Tyson. Henderson began region play Monday afternoon vs Mary Persons at the Butts County Athletic Complex. On Wednesday, Henderson hosts Locust Grove for a 5:30 p.m. game time.

