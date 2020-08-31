The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers softball team competed in the Morgan County Lady Dogs Invitational over the weekend by going 3-0 and defeating Morgan County, Habersham, and Carver. The Lady Tigers outscored their opponents 19-4 over the weekend. The Lady Tigers were led in the circle by Kylee Lawrence, who struck out 15 batters versus Morgan County. In game two,the duo of Trinity Tyson and Camden Biles led Henderson to an 11-3 victory over Habersham. In the championship game, Lawrence again dominated in the circle, striking out 12 batters in the game as the Lady Tigers defeated Carver 4-0 to win the invitational. Offensively, the Lady Tigers were led by Layla Watts, Cassie Glover, and Trinity Tyson. Henderson began region play Monday afternoon vs Mary Persons at the Butts County Athletic Complex. On Wednesday, Henderson hosts Locust Grove for a 5:30 p.m. game time.
featured
Henderson Lady Tigers go 3-0 to win Morgan County Invitational
- Larry Stanford
-
- Updated
- 0
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milner man charged with being a peeping tom after allegedly looking into second story window of home
- Quarry proposed for 462 acres on Jack Maddox Bridge Road in northern Butts County
- Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary receives $5,000 grant from Central Georgia EMC Foundation
- Number of fans in the stands at Red Devil Hill will be limited for football this season
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Evidence suggests an animal that roamed with the dinosaurs went into a hibernation-like state to survive
- 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the return of high school football to Jackson
- Legends drivers competing in Fall Five events at Atlanta Motor Speedway
- 13 million-year-old bite marks on fossil reveal damage by an ancient crocodile
- Butts County Magistrate Court
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: This 4 bedroom Jackson home provides abundant privacy on 22 acres of land
- Highest-paying jobs with no formal education requirements
- 27 factors that make you vulnerable to COVID-19
- Tasty recovery: These foods can help you recover after illness, surgery
- Best county to raise a family in every state
- Best TV show released the year you were born
- 100 highest-paying jobs in America
- Cost of gold the year you were born
- How climate change has affected each state
- Best private colleges in America
Latest News
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: If the presidential election was held today, who would you vote for?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.