The Henderson Lady Tigers softball team remains unbeaten with a 7-0 record after wins last week over Mary Persons and Locust Grove.
Henderson hosted Mary Persons on Aug. 31 and won the extra innings game, 5-4.
Mary Persons got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning, 3-0.
Layla Watts got Jackson on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a solo homerun.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Tigers plated three runs to take a 4-3 lead. Batters contributing to the big inning included Trinity Tyson and Kylee Lawrence, who drove in all three runs.
A Henderson error in the top of the seventh inning plated the tying run for Mary Persons.
The game went two more innings before the Lady Tigers scored the winning run.
Lawrence went the distance on the mound and got the win for Henderson, allowing four runs on three hits over nine innings, and striking out 13.
Paisley Ferguson led the Lady Tigers at the plate with two hits in four appearances.
In a game that was added to the schedule, Henderson hosted the Lady Wildcats of Locust Grove on Sept. 2. The match proved to be a slugfest, with the Lady Tigers coming out on top, 21-19.
Henderson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Kylee Lawrence drew a bases loaded walk.
But Locust Grove came roaring back, scoring 17 runs in the next two innings.
The Lady Tigers didn't get down, scoring 16 runs in two innings to tie the game, 17-17, after three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Henderson took the lead for good, scoring four runs to take a 21-17 lead, and held on to win, 21-19.
Hallie Havener went 4-for-5 at the plate. Havener singled in the first, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fifth.
Cassie Glover and Kylee Lawrence also had multiple hit games.
Trinity Tyson started the game for the Lady Tigers. She lasted one inning, allowing two hits and seven runs #11 started the game for Locust Grove.
Camden Biles earned the win. She surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits over five innings and striking out five.
Henderson will host two back-to-back games this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 8 they will take on Pike County, and come back on Wednesday, Sept. 9 to face Monticello. Both games begin at 5 p.m. Their Sept. 10 game against Clifton Ridge has been cancelled since Bibb County cancelled its fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.