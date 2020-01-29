The Butts County School System, Butts County Life Enrichment Team, and Zaxby's are partnering to host the second annual "Stuff the Bus" event, collecting school supplies for students. Schools are halfway through their year and there are students whose book bags need restocking.
"Stuff the Bus" school supply list:
• Book bags
• Loose leaf paper
• Spiral notebooks
• Composition notebooks
• No. 2 pencils
• Erasers
• Glue sticks
• Crayons
• Binder dividers
• 2-Pocket folders
• Binder folders
• Calendars
• Index cards
• Construction paper
• White glue
• Scotch tape
• Colored pencils
• Book covers
• Mechanical pencils
• Highlighters
• Rulers
• Lunch boxes
• Pencil cases
• 1-inch 3-ring binders
Help "stuff the bus" this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Zaxby's parking lot at 501 W 3rd St. in Jackson.
