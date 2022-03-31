NEWNAN - HELP Spay/Neuter Clinic is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets their best shot for a healthy life by distributing free pet vaccines for pets residing in Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson Counties.
Petco Love established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations and will provide free pet vaccines to HELP Spay/Neuter Clinic for family pets in need. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine.
HELP Spay/Neuter Clinic aims to vaccinate 1,000 pets through this effort. Free vaccines will be distributed to personally owned pets as part of their spay/neuter surgery package with appointments. They will be also available at their monthly vaccine clinic appointments during the month of March and will continue while supplies last. Appointments are required for spay/neuter or vaccine clinic appointments and can be scheduled on their website. Pet families should enter code “Petco Love” to take advantage of the free vaccines. Any pet family needing further financial assistance for spay/neuter surgery should submit the financial assistance application on the website. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Cindy Leopard, clinic manager. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
Petco’s “Give Pets Their Best Shot” initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”
National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. With Bissell Pet Foundation as an additional partner this month, Petco Love’s goal is to increase awareness and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.
For more information about HELP Spay/Neuter Clinic’s vaccine event, visit helpspayneuter.org or call (770) 304-7911. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
