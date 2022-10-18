JACKSON — The Middle Georgia Community Action Agency is providing heating assistance to qualifying residents in Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Spalding, Twiggs and Upson counties.
Households where all members are 65 years of age or older or households where residents are homebound may contact the scheduling system for an appointment to apply for assistance beginning Nov. 1.
All other income eligible households may contact the scheduling system to make an appointment or to be placed on a waiting list Dec. 1.
To be eligible for assistance, households must have an annual gross income at or below 60% of the state median income level, as follows:
• $28,058 - One-person household
• $36,690 - Two-person household
• $45,324 - Three-person household
• $53,957 - Four-person household
• $60,591 - Five-person household
• $71,224 - Six-person household
• $72,842 - Seven-person household
• $74,461 - Eight-person household
A minimum of the following items will be required to verify eligibility for assistance:
• Verification of all household income for every person living in the home for the past 30 days. Applicants must bring their own documentation.
• Social Security cards for every person living in the household.
• ID - drivers license for everyone over the age of 18 in the household.
• Recent heating bill with the service address and account number.
• Recent electric bill with the service address and account number.
• Recent water bill with service address and account number.