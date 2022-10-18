JACKSON — The Middle Georgia Community Action Agency is providing heating assistance to qualifying residents in Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Spalding, Twiggs and Upson counties.

Households where all members are 65 years of age or older or households where residents are homebound may contact the scheduling system for an appointment to apply for assistance beginning Nov. 1.

Recommended for you

Tags