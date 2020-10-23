The Middle Georgia Community Action Agency will have heating assistance appointments available beginning Nov. 2 for Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Spalding, Twiggs and Upson counties.
Households where all members are 65 years of age or older, or homebound households, may contact the scheduling system at 1-844-588=1552 for an appointment beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. They can also go online at https://mgcaa.appointment.works/ea/home.
All other eligible households may contact the scheduling system listed above to schedule an appointment or to be placed on a waiting list beginning Dec. 1, 2020.
Appoints are made by call in or on-line only. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Call in appointments are on an automated system, and callers should have a pen or pencil and paper to write down the documents, appointment date and time, location, and confirmation number. Anyone who has trouble with automated systems may want to have someone else call for the. Whoever calls will need to know the last four digits of the Social Security number, the phone number, and the address of the person they are calling for.
To be eligible for assistance, households must have an income at or below 60% of the state median income level, which amounts to:
• One-person household - $25,205
• Two-person household - $32,725
• Three-person household - $40,425
• Four-person household - $48,125
• Five-person household - $55,825
• Six-person household - $63,525
• Seven-person household - $64,969
• Eight-person household - $66,413
A minimum of the following items will be required to verify eligibility for assistance:
• Verification of all household income for every person living in the home for the past 30 days. Please bring all documentation, because the agency is no longer able to obtain information for you.
• Social Security Cards for every person living in the household.
• ID - Driver's License for everyone over the age of 18 in the household.
• Recent heating bill with the service address and account number printed on it.
• Recent electric bill for residence verification.
