Heather White, a paraprofessional at Stark Elementary School, was named the December Extra-Mile Award winner at the Butts County Board of Education’s meeting on Dec. 14. She was nominated by fellow paraprofessional Jessica Hill. Her nomination letter was read by BOE District 4 representative Clifford Marshall:
“I believe Heather White should receive the Extra-Mile Award because she goes above and beyond what is expected of her with her daily job description. Heather works as a special education paraprofessional. Heather comes to wok every day with a positive attitude. I have worked directly and indirectly with Heather, and she is always showing patience with her special education students as well as the other students in the classroom. Heather treats all her students the same and doesn’t think of them as a special education student or a non-special education student.
“She works in both pre-k inclusion classrooms at Stark and is always doing more than what is her “job description.” She helps the teacher and other paraprofessionals in the classroom with anything that needs to be done with no complaints. She is a wonderful addition to our pre-k team!”
