While students and teachers in the Butts County School System continue to move forward into remote learning, the school system is also moving forward with promotions and transitions. At a called Board of Education meeting on March 31, Heather Stamoules was approved as the principal of Jackson Elementary School, and Caressa Tanner Gordon was approved as the county's first Director of Extended Learning and Instructional Support Specialist.
Stamoules has been serving as interim principal since Feb. 19, when Sheila L. Barlow tendered her resignation for personal reasons.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said after the BOE completed the interview process for the principal's position, they felt Stamoules was the best fit.
"Heather has been a member of the Jackson Elementary School staff for 14 years," he said. "The last few years, she has been serving as assistant principal there, and before that she was the counselor there.
"She had been acting as interim principal and has done a really fantastic job managing things there during this transitional time. I think her staff has great confidence in her, and we do as well, just knowing that she's going to do great things there. We're excited to announce that."
Tanner is currently principal at Henderson Middle School and will remain in that position through the end of the school year. But beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, she will transition into a new position with the system - Director of Extended Learning and Instructional Support Specialist.
"We identified some opportunities we have as a district to further expand extended learning opportunities that we plan to implement over the next few years with regards to our Saturday support programs, our summer school, our abridgement camps, our after school programs, tutoring, all of those types of things," Simpson said. "She will lead that effort at the district level as well as do some instructional coaching.
"She will transition into her new role next year," he added. "We'll have a vacancy at Henderson Middle School and will begin the process of collecting applications and reviewing candidates. I anticipate probably within three weeks or so begin interviews for the middle school principalship."
