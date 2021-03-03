The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting with Heartland - a division of Foothills Education Charter High School in Jackson on Feb. 23. While the school has been open since last August, the ribbon-cutting was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions at the facility, and the ribbon-cutting remained restricted at the request of school staff.
Foothills partnered with the Butts County School District, opening the Butts County site on Aug. 17, 2020. The Butts site located on the Jackson High School Campus currently has 50 students enrolled in the non-traditional evening program.
Dr. Todd Simpson, Butts County School Superintendent, said the partnership with Foothills began about three years ago.
"Butts County reached out to Foothills with a dream for a non-traditional pathway for a high school diploma in our community," Simpson said. "When you consider the impact on our community in terms of availability, job readiness, access to post-secondary options, and the economic impact to Butts County, this means so much for us.
"We are proud to partner with groups like Heartland-Foothills," he continued. "This gives an option for educational opportunity to those who have things happen preventing them from completing traditional high school. Our educators, some of whom teach in both systems, say this some of the most rewarding work they have done to help these students. We are thankful to those who lend their expertise in evenings and year-round to help these students succeed.”
Since opening in 2015, Foothills Education Charter High School has provided a unique opportunity in 16 locations across North and Middle Georgia to students desiring to earn an accredited Georgia high school diploma, graduating over 1,300 students.
Heartland-Foothills offers students who have dropped out of high school, are at-risk of dropping out of high school, or would otherwise benefit from a non-traditional educational environment the opportunity to earn a Georgia high school diploma. Tuition is 100% free for students who enroll at Heartland full-time; classes are open to students ages 14-21 and age 22 for special education students.
Heartland-Foothills provides students the continued opportunity to earn their high diploma in the evenings, Monday-Thursday, from 4-9 p.m. The school operates with a year-round schedule, and students create their own daily, flexible schedule. Students have access to certified staff with low student-to-teacher ratios. Students also have access to students services staff, including counselors, social workers, career specialist, graduation coaches and mentors.
All courses are mastery-based, and there are no deadlines, so students can take as much or as little time as they need to successfully complete their coursework. To better meet the different learning styles of students, Foothills offers a variety of course formats including textbook and web-based instruction.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Butts County School District in providing a non-traditional evening high school option for students," stated Melissa Griffin, Executive Director for Heartland-Foothills. "We have found the districts from whom we serve students to consider Heartland-Foothills an asset to their students and communities. School districts find that we care about all students regardless of where he or she attends school. In support of the relationship with our partner districts, Heartland-Foothills also offers a transfer credit option to students.”
To learn more about Heartland-Foothills, please visit their website at http://www.foothillscharter.org/
