MACON - Held Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Central High School, Heartland - A Division of Foothills Education Charter High School hosted its Winter Commencement ceremony to celebrate six students and their accomplishment of completing their courses. It was an exciting and emotional evening as students walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.
Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, family members and friends gathered to watch Heartland graduates turn their tassels to start a new chapter for their future. Keynote speaker and Executive Director for Heartland, Melissa Griffin spoke eloquently about the importance of taking a chance and continuing to strive for excellence.
“There are so many opportunities and possibilities awaiting you,” she said. “Among you tonight could be the next President of the United States, the Superintendent of Bibb County Schools, Butts Heartland Site Directors or a teacher who influences the lives of more than 3,000 students in his or her career. Whatever path you take, be dedicated, kind, positive, and a leader not a follower. You have proven by reaching this milestone that you are strong, committed, and unstoppable.”
Graduates also heard from Superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman, Site Directors Grady Caldwell and Dr. Latrine Pennamon-Nash, and Assistant Site Directors Dr. Chendra Dupree and Kenya Miller.
Graduating from Butts Heartland:
• Brianna Constantin
Graduating from Bibb Heartland:
• Mary Waller
• Claudia Vaughan
• Destiny Barry
• Shontrel Harper
• TyEnna Frye
Congratulations to the Class of 2021!
Since 2015, Foothills Education Charter High School has been North-Middle Georgia’s answer to the dropout problem. Modeled after the phenomenally successful Mountain Education Charter High School, Foothills brings a convenient, flexible, and self-paced format to its approach in helping students earn an accredited Georgia High School diploma. With 20 locations across the North-Middle Georgia region, all classes are held in the evening, Monday - Thursday, and full-time students are eligible for free tuition. In addition, all courses are mastery based, a cannot fail model, and have no deadlines. Foothills offers a variety of course, formats including web-based instruction, to meet the different learning styles of students. Visit Foothills Education Charter High School at FoothillsCharter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.