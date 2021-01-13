The rezoning and special use requests for a proposed rock quarry scheduled to be heard Jan. 14 by the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission have been pushed back to Feb. 11 to give the commission time to study more information. The Board of Commissioners public hearing on the proposal has also been pushed back to Feb. 22.
Tussahaw Reserves LLC and Keys Ferry Crossing LLC are proposing the quarry be established on 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road. The proponents say they have proof of $36 million in granite gneiss at a depth of 200 feet and $80 million at 300 feet, and that their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential (AR) and would have to be changed to heavy industrial (M3) and also require a special use permit for the quarry.
But residents concerned about the safety of citizens and the environment in the area if a quarry is allowed, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by the heavy trucks coming from the quarry, having established the group Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry in opposition. Three landowners whose property borders the proposed quarry site have filed suit against the company owners, claiming the quarry would cause irreparable damage to their properties, and seeking an injunction aqainst the operation of the proposed quarry.
And the Henry County Water Authority has also expressed its opposition to the quarry based on concerns what the quarry would do its proximity to the authority’s Tussahaw Creek Dam, Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant. The dam is located about a half-mile west of Fincherville Road and borders the Butts/Henry County line and is the largest reservoir serving Henry County.
The Planning Commission and BOC hearings were postponed until February due to additional submissions from the developers being received that necessitated further study and evaluation by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex at 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.