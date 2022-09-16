JACKSON — County health departments in District 4 Public Health have expanded the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated for protection against monkeypox. Although District 4 includes Butts County, the vaccine is not being offered here but is available in adjacent counties with larger populations.
"Especially in the beginning of the monkeypox outbreak, vaccine supplies were very limited, and states have continued to see most cases in large metro areas," explained Natalie Shelton, public information officer for the health district. Shelton said county populations and proximity to each other were considered in determining where the vaccines would be available, prioritizing counties with the greatest populations while making sure that the vaccine is available in an adjacent county.
Following CDC recommendations, the Georgia Department of Health is prioritizing the vaccine for individuals 18 and older — of any gender identity or sexual orientation — who in the last 14 days has:
· had multiple or anonymous sex partners with men who have sex with men.
· had skin-to-skin contact with someone with a rash or is suspected of having monkeypox, or with someone at a large venue or event.
· engaged in sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods.
Others eligible include anyone who is HIV positive, or on HIV PrEP, or diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the last 90 days.
As of Sept. 12, Georgia had reported 1,557 cases of monkeypox, and it is ranked fifth among states with the highest number. District 4 Public Health has 51 probable and presumptive cases in its 12-county area, which includes Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. Other public health districts outside Atlanta have reported cases as well.
Anyone with direct contact, especially skin-to-skin, with an infected person can contract the disease. Despite the rapid spread of monkeypox, most individuals in the general population continue to be at low risk of exposure and infection, according to federal health officials. Although it is a viral infection, monkeypox does not behave or transmit as easily as COVID-19.
Most settings where people congregate — such as workplaces, schools, grocery stores, gas station, or public transportation — are not considered high-risk settings for monkeypox transmission.
Health departments offer the vaccine at no cost to the individual by appointment only. To register, visit Georgia DPH’s online schedule system at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ or call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186.
Individuals are urged to call their local health department if they have been exposed or are experiencing signs and symptoms. (No walk-ins, please.) Callers can then leave their contact information so a nurse can respond to them by the end of the day. Based on one’s symptoms and history, the nurse may then consult a medical epidemiologist to determine if someone needs testing. Monkeypox testing can only be administered when lesions are present so a specimen can be acquired for laboratory testing.
County health departments offer appointment-only monkeypox vaccines to eligible individuals during the following days and times. Please note: Schedules may be subject to change based on vaccine availability. For updates, visit Georgia’s online scheduling system at district4health.org/monkeypox or call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186.
1004 Newnan Road, Carrollton
12:30-4:15 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays (Sept. 13 until 4:45 p.m.)
8-11:15 a.m., 1-3:45 p.m., Fridays
300 W. Perry St., Manchester
8:15-11:45 a.m., Tuesdays
100 Academy Drive, Barnesville
140 W. Stonewall Ave., Fayetteville
8:30-11:30 a.m., 1-2:45 p.m., Wednesdays
1007 Memorial Drive, Griffin
314 E. Lee St., Thomaston
8:15-11:45 a.m., 1-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays
8-11:30 a.m., Fridays (not available Sept. 30)
135 Henry Pkwy., McDonough
8-11:45 a.m., 1-4 p.m., Thursdays
