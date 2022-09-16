Monkeypox.jpg

JACKSON — County health departments in District 4 Public Health have expanded the eligibility criteria for who can get vaccinated for protection against monkeypox. Although District 4 includes Butts County, the vaccine is not being offered here but is available in adjacent counties with larger populations.

"Especially in the beginning of the monkeypox outbreak, vaccine supplies were very limited, and states have continued to see most cases in large metro areas," explained Natalie Shelton, public information officer for the health district. Shelton said county populations and proximity to each other were considered in determining where the vaccines would be available, prioritizing counties with the greatest populations while making sure that the vaccine is available in an adjacent county.

