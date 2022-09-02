JACKSON — The 40th anniversary of McIntosh Trail Head Start was celebrated Thursday at an event featuring comments from the board of directors, leadership team and Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey.
Duffey praised the program for helping to build a foundation of success for thousands of youngsters throughout the McIntosh Trail service area, which includes Butts, Newton, Henry, Pike, Lamar and Spalding counties.
Duffey noted that the years between birth to age 5 are the most important in the development of a child.
“What you have done here for the last 40 years from age 0 to 5, you have set the foundation for so many young men and women today, but also young boys and girls of tomorrow.… you are a part of that foundation and that cycle and that maturation of life that these kids will get to experience for their full term. If it wasn’t for Head Start, for many of them, where would they be today?
“The children you have served in this county and in the surrounding counties, the proof is in the pudding,” Duffey added. “We have more successful people from these little small counties than probably anywhere you could ever imagine.”
Head Start’s roots stretch back to 1965 when President Lyndon Johnson declared his War on Poverty. Elaine Brown, executive director of the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, said Johnson had seen children in his home state of Texas who had been affected by poverty and vowed to launch a program that would help break the cycle of poverty.
In its early years, Head Start was poorly funded and run mostly by volunteers and activists, Brown said. It began as an eight-week demonstration project with donated supplies and services.
“A lot of people didn’t think it was going to last,” said Brown. “A lot of the programs, when they were applied for in local communities, such as Butts County, they faced a lot of opposition because they were trying to get this new grant to work with preschoolers. So it had an uphill battle to begin.”
Over the years, the Head Start program has been expanded to address the needs of expectant families and children from birth to age 3. The program was also expanded to full-day and full-year early pre-K and pre-K services in some areas.
“We’ve got a lot of children who are successull today because of the Head Start program,” said Brown.
Keeping the program funded has not always been an easy task. Head Start in Butts County launched in 1965 under the auspices of Upper Ocmulgee Community Action Agency. When that agency closed, Head Start funding was granted to Piedmont Area Community Action Agency, serving 76 children in Butts and Newton counties.
Piedmont Area Community Action Agency later lost program funding in 1981, and Cindy Blazia, who was serving as Head Start director for Butts and Newton counties, pulled together a board of directors and applied for a grant to continue funding for Head Start in a five-county area. The program was placed under the oversight of McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, and Head Start resumed services in August 1982, which marks the starting point for the new program.
Head Start board member Richard Johnson thanked the staff and administration for working with the board to ensure the success of the program. “It takes all of us,” he said…. “Search the fields for good soil. Make sure we don’t sow our seeds in stony ground, but we find good soil to sow our seeds. And today, over the years, we can see the harvest.”
In addition to Johnson, members of the Head Start board of directors are Dr. William Nesbit, Brenda Montfort, Kathy Weber, Theodore Patterson, the Rev. John Grier, Dr. E.H. Harris and the Rev. Dr. Eddie Collier.
The leadership team is made up of Elaine Brown, executive director/human resources; Tajuannya Tripp, program director; and Teresa Burkes, comptroller. Administrators and their areas of responsibility are Deborah Britt, education; Janet Faircloth, compliance; Candice Fleming, Early Head Start; Kim Grier, payroll accounting area specialist; Stephanie Hollingsworth, disability/mental health; Gary Johnson, community/family engagement, data specialist; Loretta Mayfield, administrative assistant, personnel/Childplus manager; Margaret McCall, professional staff development; Joann Oliver, accounts payable accounting area specialist; Bertha Taylor, Eligibility, Recruitment, Selection, Enrollment and Attendance; and Nichola Williams, nutrition/health and safety.
Head Start center managers are Cassandra Brooks, Newton County; Cindy Caffee, Henry County; Beverly Morgan, Butts County; Ronald McNair, Spalding County; Kris Laster, Upson County; and Abdul Sabir, Pike County.
