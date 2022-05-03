DSC_8366.JPG
An SUV lies upside down in a ditch at the corner of Hwy. 16 and Imogene Goff Road. The SUV hit the white pickup to the right head-on before rolling into the ditch. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured, but the driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The accident backed up traffic on Hwy. 16 for about 45 minutes.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

A head-on collision on Ga. Hwy. 16 at Imogene Goff Road sent one driver to the hospital late Tuesday morning, May 3. The accident occurred around 11:20 a.m.

According to initial reports, a female driver with a small child passenger was driving an SUV west on Hwy. 16 when something caused her to swerve into the eastbound lane and strike a small pickup heading east. The SUV then rolled over and landed upside down in a ditch at the corner of Hwy.16 and Imogene Goff Road.

The female driver was wearing her seatbelt and her child passenger was strapped into a carseat in the backseat of the SUV, and were shaken up, but not injured. The female driver declined to have herself and her child taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The male driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle, but was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and transported to a local hospital for further treatment. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident shut down traffic in both directions on Hwy. 16 for about 45 minutes. One lane was reopened for traffic while wreckers removed the vehicles.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the accident investigation and the final report has not yet been completed.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

