For Juan Hernandez, it wasn't just beginner's luck...
The man from Uniondale, New York, recently won a $10 million lottery prize, three years after winning another prize for the same amount.
In fact, Hernandez told New York Lottery officials on Tuesday that he's "still trying to spend the $10 million" he won in 2019.
The first time Hernandez won, he was playing a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. This time, he won on a Deluxe scratch-off.
He opted to collect his latest prize in a single lump sum payment of $6,510,000.
The odds of winning the top prize on Deluxe is 1 in 3,521,600, according to the New York Lottery. Of course, the odds of winning the lottery twice is exponentially higher.
But it's not as uncommon as you might think. Last October, a Maryland man won a $2 million lottery for the second time. And in August, a South Carolina man won a $3 million lottery just 11 days after winning $40,000.
It's unclear if Hernandez will continue playing the lottery, but the third time's a charm.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
