Butts County and the cities of Jackson, Flovilla, and Jenkinsburg are better prepared for disasters with the recent approval of Butts County local hazard mitigation plan, which is a long-term strategy to reduce the community’s vulnerability to natural disasters. They are taking proactive steps to lessen the impact of future disasters and the costly expenses associated with them.
The plan identifies hazards and potential hazards and it creates a framework to help community officials make decisions that may ultimately protect lives and property.
The plan also outlines a strategy for implementing mitigation projects such as outside warning systems, tornado shelters, emergency generators, and property purchases in flood prone areas.
History shows that the physical, financial and emotional losses caused by disasters can be reduced significantly through hazard mitigation planning. The planning process encourages communities to integrate mitigation with day-to-day decision-making regarding land-use planning, floodplain management, site design and other activities.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reviews and approves state, tribal and local hazard mitigation plans, which are required as a condition for states and communities to receive certain types of disaster assistance, including funding for mitigation projects.
State mitigation plans must be approved every five years, and local and tribal mitigation plans must be approved at least once every five years.
