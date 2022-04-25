Congratulations to the Georgia Rotary Club’s Laws of Life Essay Contest Winners from Jackson High School. The contest encourages young people to discover for themselves the core values, principles and ideals important to their lives. It lets students reflect upon and share their “purpose in life” with friends, family and others. A total of 60 high schools in the state submitted essays, with 139 student winners selected. Winners from Jackson included 9th grade: Bryson Collins; 10th grade: Samantha Patterson; 11th grade: Brighton Jones; and 12th grade: Hannah Lubin. Hannah Lubin was also selected as the Jackson High School winner. Left to right in the photo are JHS Principal Will Rustin, Bryson Collins, Samantha Patterson, Brighton Jones, Hannah Lubin, and teacher Christa Miller.
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.