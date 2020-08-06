The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) has released the name of the victim who died on Aug. 4 after the vehicle she was riding in left Halls Bridge Road and crashed into the front yard of a home.
She has been identified as Dakota Franklin, 32, of Stockbridge.
The names of the other three occupants, who were all seriously injured and taken to Atlanta area hospital by AirLife helicopters, have not yet been released.
According to the GSP, at approximately 2:19 p.m., a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling south on Halls Bridge Road in the area of Bakers Circle. For an unknown reason, the driver lost control, with the vehicle traveling off the roadway and striking a tree stump, causing the vehicle to flip and all four occupants to be ejected. None were wearing seat belts.
GSP reports that at this time, it remains unclear who was driving the vehicle. According to the State Patrol, once the driver is positively identified, they will face charges of vehicular homicide and serious injury.
The GSP is continuing to investigate the accident and has not issued its final report.
