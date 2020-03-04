Azalea Garden Club.jpg

Haley Browning (6th from left), surrounded by Azalea Garden Club members, presented an interesting and informative program on “Plants, Herbs and Pests for our Spring Gardens” at the February meeting. Browning, known affectionately around Jackson as "Water Girl" for keeping the city's landscaping looking beautiful, is also an adjunct instructor of horticulture at Southern Technical College's Griffin campus. Her love for horticulture is contagious as she shares her knowledge with others.

