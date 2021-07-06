Gutsy the Flying Fox (All-American gymnast Kirk Johnson) and his emcee, Connie Johnson, kept both children and adults on the edge of their seats at the Jackson-Butts County Summer Reading Program on June 29.
The program, involving both Gusty the Inflatable Fox and Gutsy the Flying Fox, brings their exciting READ message:
R: Reading is Rewarding
E: Reading Exercises your mind
A: Reading helps you Achieve your dreams
D: Don’t stop reading
Kirk Johnson is a four-time All-American gymnast from Arizona State University. He served as the mascot for the Atlanta Hawks from 1997-2009, and the Atlanta Braves from 2013-2016, performing his high-flying antics at more than 1,200 games, NBA and MLB All-Star games, and school and church events on three continents.
Connie Johnson (his wife and an athlete and educator herself) read “A Tale of Two Tails” to the children as Johnson performed first as Gusty the Inflatable Fox, taking on children in dance and athletic competitions before “the Black Knight” cuts off his tale.
Gusty then transforms (out of sight) into Gutsy the Fox. To keep the children interested during the changes, a hula hoop competition was held.
When Gutsy returns, he shows off his athletic prowess by jumping over children while following the clues to find his tale. At the end of the show, an emphasis is placed on parents reading to their children and children reading themselves.
There is no program on June 6. The next three summer reading programs are:
♦ July 13 — Barry Stewart Man with dragons and kings and wild, wild things!
♦ July 20 — Beatin’ Path Rhythm Events with Dave Holland. A rhythmic romp through the world of drumming! A fun-filled and high energy rhythm experience guaranteed to spark the imagination!
♦ July 27 — Todd Key’s “Flying Debris Show.” A spinning, ladder balancing, torch manipulating comedy extravanganza with a comedic juggler.
All shows are at the Butts County Leisure Services gym and are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Programs are subject to change without notification. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524.
