Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH GEORGIA AND PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS... Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts near 25 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.