Gunfire erupted in a Jackson neighborhood early in the morning of Feb. 26, but miraculously, no one was injured, according to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan. The shooting occurred at a home on Valley Road, with some of the more than 25 shots coming from the house toward several vehicles in front of the house, and some from the vehicles toward the house.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, but Morgan said they are withholding their names and charges as the shooting remains under investigation.
The investigation is part of Jackson Police Department’s Operation Stop the Violence, geared toward halting the number of shootings that have been occurring in the city during the past few months. Morgan said Monday they are making progress.
“Over the past two weeks we have made a total of five arrests,” he said. “I received a report this morning that we are putting in a lot of man hours and keeping the operation going.”
The latest incident was actually the second of two shootings that started late Friday night on Valley Road.
“We got the first call and got to the location and didn’t see anybody,” Morgan said. “We cleared out and staged nearby. The second incident happened early Saturday morning around 5:30-6 a.m. We were right on top of it and actually got there before anyone could call 911, because we heard the gunfire and went directly to where we heard it from.
“These were drive-by shootings,” he added. “We know at one point there were more than 25 rounds fired. We did find several vehicles and one house that was hit by rounds. The residence has a couple of rounds enter the side sliding doors and in the front door.
“From what we understand, some shots were fired from inside the house toward the vehicles in the roadway, and shots fired from the vehicles at the house. No one was hit. The two that were arrested were in the house.”
