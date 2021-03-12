The city of Jackson will sponsor its first street clean-up of 2021 on Saturday, Mar. 27.
"We need your support and participation in this worthwhile project as we help beautify our community, said Jackson City Council member Don Cook. "We would love to have the schools, churches, civic organizations, and interested individuals join us."
To register for the clean-up or more information, contact the Jackson Clean City Taskforce Chair person Nicki Sowell at 770-505-3065, City Clerk Brittany Brown at 770-775-7535, or Cook at 770-775-2234. Then just stop by City Hall at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 27 to sign in and pick up your supplies and street assignments. In case of severe weather, Saturday, April 3, is the rain date.
"Please join us in the fight to keep Jackson clean," said Cook.
