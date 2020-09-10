Greg Crawford, a physical education teacher at Stark Elementary School, received the Extra Mile Award presented at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Sept. 8. The Extra Mile Award was discontinued last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reinstituted this month.
Crawford was nominated for the award by a fellow teacher at Stark Elementary, Shelby Lamb, who wrote that Crawford goes above and beyond to help all students and staff.
"During virtual learning, you will find him in classrooms interacting with students and staff," she wrote. "He leads the pledge, he dances/participates in movement activities, and engages in content delivery. When he is not teaching, you will find him helping with
classroom responsibilities. Greg Crawford definitely goes the extra mile."
